Simulated Game Saturday, Best of Broadcasts Friday, Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced details today for upcoming coverage of the team's broadcasts this weekend, which will take place both on radio and online with the team's first simulated game through of EA Sports NHL 20.

Friday at 7 p.m. "The Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will relive the team's 5-2 victory over the Stockton Heat from November 15 on the team's flagship radio station, FOX Sports 1450 AM. Forward Hudson Fasching led the way for Tucson in that contest with multiple goals and Tyler Steenbergen followed suit with multiple goals.

Saturday night the team will host its first-ever virtual game, taking on the San Jose Barracuda in a simulated affair that will be broadcast live on the team's YouTube page. The contest, starting at 7 p.m. will include Roadrunners game presentation elements and partner features, and will also be supplemented with live coverage on the team's social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Highlights will also be distributed to local media outlets.

To conclude the weekend, Sunday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450 AM we'll flashback to November 20 and the team's 8-2 win in San Jose. The evening was the second of four times this season that the team had matched franchise history with their eight goals in a single game. Four Roadrunners had three points in the contest, including Beau Bennett, Tyler Steenbergen and Hudson Fasching.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM on their radio dial, foxsports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

