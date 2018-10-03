Simply the Best Value: 2019 Season Tickets

October 3, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Going to the ballpark is all about the experience; getting the next great giveaway on your way through the gates, grabbing some delicious concessions and settling down in your seat to watch the Buffalo Bisons take the field. And as you cheer on the future stars of Major League Baseball with your ballpark family, the cares and worries of a hectic life melt away during another amazing Western New York summer night.

Winter may be next, but soon after baseball season will return to downtown Buffalo and right now is the best time to get locked in for all the fun, excitement and value by becoming a Buffalo Bisons Season Ticket Holder.

Season Tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now and the best deal in town is just a couple clicks away. Not only is there no price increase for season tickets from the previous season, we've jam-packed more than $1,200 of exclusive benefits into your seat for Bisons baseball in 2019!

