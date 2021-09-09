Simons Staying Home

Prowler nation get excited because we are proud to announce that goaltender Cory Simons has resigned with the Prowlers.

Simons has become a fan favorite during his time with the Prowlers. In 59 starts over three seasons with the Prowlers, Simons has over a .925 save percentage and a brick wall between the pipes.

Simons spoke glowingly about the Prowlers organization and had nothing but positive things to say about the upcoming season "I'm thrilled to be coming back to Port Huron. I'm excited for the season to start and the direction the organization is headed in. Having played here for a couple of seasons now, I feel confident saying the roster we have coming in for this year is a championship-contending team."

This season, confidence is high within the Prowlers, and the players cannot wait to get back on the ice. If you think you have what it takes to be a Prowler, our free-agent camp is on Oct. 1st and 2nd. And the season is right around the corner, with our home-opening series on Nov. 5th and 6th. For tickets, call the McMoran Box office (810) - 985 - 61666.

Lastly, keep your eyes peeled to the Prowlers website and Prowlers Facebook page, and other social media pages as we will be putting out a zoom interview with assistant coach and GM Alex Johnson.

