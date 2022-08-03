Simchuk Brings Back his Goalie Tandem with Austin Lotz

August 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls are pleased to announce their second goaltender signing for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Austin Lotz, a very familiar face in Birmingham, is returning to the Bulls for his fourth season. Lotz saw action in twenty-three games in the 2021-2022 season holding a .903 save percentage. Lotz has seen action in forty-nine games as a Bull, making the decision to bring him back an easy one for the coaching staff. Birmingham Bulls head coach Craig Simchuk noted having a familiar face back in the locker room goes a long way. "It's great to have Austin back. He brings a lot of leadership and as a veteran with experience, it's great to have him back in the locker room."

Lotz has seen multiple call-ups to the ECHL and AHL along with his co-partner in the net in Hayden Stewart, bringing years of elite goaltender presence to Birmingham.

"I am excited to bring this duo back to Birmingham. I am really excited about bringing back the best goaltender tandem in the league in Austin Lotz and Hayden Stewart", noted Simchuk.

Lotz is a familiar face in Birmingham during the season and during the offseason. He and his family have a deep connection with the city, and there is no place else they would rather be.

"My family and I are very excited to be returning to Birmingham for this season. We hold this city and the Birmingham Bulls organization very close to our hearts. Making this decision and returning to the Bulls this year was a very easy decision."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.