Simas' Strong Start, Clutch Hitting Power Dash to 6-5 Win over Asheville

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Spearheaded by timely late game hitting, the Winston-Salem Dash took the series homestand finale 6-5 over the Asheville Tourists Sunday afternoon. The Dash won the series 4-2.

Kohl Simas, who entered Sunday afternoon with a 5-3 record and 6.17 ERA, made his 10th start of the season for the Dash. He made quick work of the Tourists, spinning a 1-2-3 top of the first with a pair of strikeouts.

After Terrell Tatum knocked a leadoff triple in the bottom of the frame, Winston-Salem opened the scoring courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Andy Atwood in the ensuing at-bat. Simas continued to deal in the second, fanning another two batters and retiring the side in order.

Asheville's Alex Santos II got into some trouble in the bottom of the second, issuing a leadoff walk to Michael Turner and giving up a single to Ivan Gonzalez. A wild pitch moved the runners over, and Chris Lanzilli chopped an RBI groundout to drive in Turner and extend the Dash's lead to 2-0.

Santos was able to minimize the damage, however, and escaped the inning after striking out Jason Matthews. Despite striking out the first two batters he saw in the top of the third, Simas wasn't able to make it out unscathed.

Justin Williams knocked a single, and in the following at-bat, Jacob Melton laced an RBI triple to right field to pull the Tourists within 1. The Dash were quick to respond in the bottom of the inning, as Tatum launched a leadoff solo shot to left field for his fourth long ball of the year.

Simas tossed another 1-2-3 inning to keep the Tourists quiet in the top of the fourth, and the Dash were held scoreless in the bottom of the frame for the first time of the game. With another pair of strikeouts in the fifth, Simas was up to 10 through five innings, good for a season-high.

In the top of the sixth, Melton ripped a one-out double to center field to conclude Simas' afternoon. He finished with 5.1 innings pitched, three hits, 1 run and 10 strikeouts without a single walk.

Everhett Hazelwood entered in relief and immediately allowed an RBI single to Logan Cerny. He issued a four-pitch walk, and on the next at bat, gave up a game-tying RBI single to Michael Sandle.

Hazelwood loaded the bases with another four-pitch walk, but he was able to get out of the jam and keep the game tied 3-3 after punching out Rolando Espinosa.

Tatum knocked a two-out single to left field in the bottom of the sixth, moving to a double shy of the cycle. He stole second for his 30th swiped bag of the season, but a groundout from DJ Gladney stranded him and ended the inning.

Hazelwood's struggles continued into the seventh. Freudis Nova led off with a single, and Williams drove him in with a triple in the next at-bat. With one out, Cerny hit a sacrifice fly for his second RBI of the day to give Asheville a 5-3 lead.

Winston-Salem was held scoreless for a fourth consecutive inning in the bottom of the seventh, and Ernesto Jaquez was next out of the bullpen for the Dash in the eighth. He kept the middle of the order quiet, striking out three and walking one.

In the bottom of the eighth, Matthews clubbed a one-out homer to right center to pull the Dash within 1. Tatum nearly followed up with a bomb to the exact same spot, but it fell just short and into the glove of Espinosa.

Atwood blooped a single to center, and after Gladney walked, Wilfred Veras was up with runners on first and second and two outs. He tattooed a line drive to right field to plate 2 runs and give the Dash a 6-5 lead.

Jaquez came back out for the ninth and retired the side in order, sealing Winston-Salem's 6-5 win, and a 4-2 series victory. Jaquez picked up his fourth win of the year after tossing two shutout innings, and Asheville's A.J. Blubaugh was charged with the loss.

The Dash next turn to a road series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers beginning Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

