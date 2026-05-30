Silvertips Reach First Memorial Cup Final

Published on May 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release









Everett Silvertips celebrate a goal against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens

(, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL) Everett Silvertips celebrate a goal against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens(, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)

TORONTO, ON - The WHL Champion Everett Silvertips advanced to the championship game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota for the first time in franchise history after a 6-1 win over the QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens in Friday's semi-final.

Making their Memorial Cup debut, the Silvertips will now look to win the CHL's championship trophy in their first tournament appearance and become just the fourth American CHL franchise to capture the Memorial Cup, joining the Portland Winterhawks, Spokane Chiefs and Saginaw Spirit. Everett reached the tournament after capturing the first Ed Chynoweth Cup title in franchise history.

Just two days after he was a late scratch in Wednesday's round-robin finale against the Kelowna Rockets - and one day after his 17th birthday - Landon DuPont returned to Everett's lineup with two goals, including the game-winner.

"We had a pretty good feeling. I think he was in a good space," Everett head coach Steve Hamilton said about DuPont's availability. "Wanted to give him an opportunity to get a skate in, and he said he was good. So trust him, and turned him loose."

DuPont scored twice while Jaxsin Vaughan, Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear, Zackary Shantz and Seattle Kraken prospect and 2026 WHL Playoffs MVP Julius Miettinen also found the back of the net. Between the pipes, Anders Miller made 25 saves.

For Chicoutimi, Utah Mammoth prospect Tomas Lavoie scored the lone goal while Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman stopped 22 shots. Raphaël Précourt turned away eight shots in the final period.

The loss closed an outstanding season for Chicoutimi, which captured its first QMJHL championship in 32 years, posted a 16-4 record during its title-winning playoff run before making its fourth Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history.

The Silvertips jumped ahead 7:56 into the first as Lukas Kaplan capitalized on Lavoie's turnover before feeding Vaughan, who buried his first of the tournament.

However, Lavoie made amends quickly as he levelled the score at 12:01 on a wrister from the right circle that bounced in and out so fast, the play wasn't initially whistled dead.

Everett restored its lead before the intermission courtesy of DuPont's first of the night, as he ripped home a wrister from the slot to make it 2-1 at 13:59. In the process, DuPont - the ninth player in CHL history to be granted Exceptional Player Status and just the third defenceman - became the first Exceptional Status defenceman to score at the Memorial Cup.

The second frame saw the Silvertips take a stranglehold on the contest as they scored three times. Bear started the surge with his third of the tournament, converting on a partial breakaway at 5:39, before Shantz made it 4-1 at 12:35 when he buried a loose puck in front. DuPont's second of the night came with 85 seconds left in the frame as he powered home a one-timer on a 4-on-3 advantage.

Miettinen grabbed his first of the tournament just 45 seconds into the final period as he converted on the power play to finish off a slick passing play that also featured Rylan Gould and Matias Vanhanen.

"We got to treat it like it's our last game of the season," Bear told reporters in Kelowna. "It's our last game with each other. We're never going to play with this group of guys again, so got to make it a good one. Memorial Cup Final, we sometimes dream about these when we're a kid, watch these tournaments growing up, and it's definitely exciting."

Everett will now face the OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers - who earned a direct berth in the championship game after finishing the round robin at 3-0 and haven't played since Tuesday - in Sunday's Memorial Cup final. Kitchener will be seeking its third Memorial Cup title in franchise history and its first since 2003. Since 2000, teams that have gone 3-0 in the Memorial Cup round robin are 9-3 in the championship game, though each of the last two has fallen in the final.

Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Fans in Canada can watch the championship game on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca and the RDS app. In the United States, the final will air on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the game live on Victory+.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule

May 22 - Game 1: Kitchener 5, Kelowna 0

May 23 - Game 2: Everett 5, Chicoutimi 3

May 24 - Game 3: Chicoutimi 3, Kelowna 2 (OT)

May 25 - Game 4: Kitchener 6, Everett 2

May 26 - Game 5: Kitchener 3, Chicoutimi 2

May 27 - Game 6: Everett 4, Kelowna 0

May 29 - Semi-final: Everett 6, Chicoutimi 1

May 31 - Final: Kitchener vs. Everett - 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Images from this story



Everett Silvertips celebrate a goal against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens

(Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)







Western Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2026

Silvertips Reach First Memorial Cup Final - WHL

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