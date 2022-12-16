Silver Slugger Package on Sale Now
December 16, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
Maybe we can't all win a Silver Slugger award like Julio Rodriguez, but fans 55 years and up can now join the 2023 Silver Sluggers program presented by Central Welding for only $35.00.
Membership includes tickets to all Wednesday games, complimentary BINGO cards, plus three selected bonus day games (13 total games) allowing seniors an opportunity to catch the AquaSox all season long. Members receive an exclusive Silver Sluggers Baseball Hat (while supplies last), the opportunity to throw a VIP first pitch, and 10% off in the Frog Shop!
2023 Silver Slugger Game Schedule
April 19 vs. Vancouver
April 20 vs. Vancouver
May 3 vs. Tri-City
May 5 vs. Tri-City
May 17 vs. Spokane
May 31 vs. Hillsboro
June 7 vs. Vancouver
June 28 vs. Eugene
July 19 vs. Tri-City
August 2 vs. Spokane
August 16 vs. Hillsboro
September 6 vs. Eugene
September 8 vs. Eugene
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from December 16, 2022
- Silver Slugger Package on Sale Now - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.