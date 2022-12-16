Silver Slugger Package on Sale Now

Maybe we can't all win a Silver Slugger award like Julio Rodriguez, but fans 55 years and up can now join the 2023 Silver Sluggers program presented by Central Welding for only $35.00.

Membership includes tickets to all Wednesday games, complimentary BINGO cards, plus three selected bonus day games (13 total games) allowing seniors an opportunity to catch the AquaSox all season long. Members receive an exclusive Silver Sluggers Baseball Hat (while supplies last), the opportunity to throw a VIP first pitch, and 10% off in the Frog Shop!

2023 Silver Slugger Game Schedule

April 19 vs. Vancouver

April 20 vs. Vancouver

May 3 vs. Tri-City

May 5 vs. Tri-City

May 17 vs. Spokane

May 31 vs. Hillsboro

June 7 vs. Vancouver

June 28 vs. Eugene

July 19 vs. Tri-City

August 2 vs. Spokane

August 16 vs. Hillsboro

September 6 vs. Eugene

September 8 vs. Eugene

