Silver Knights Shutout Reign, 4-0, in Final Game of Regular Season
May 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights shutout the Ontario Reign, 4-0, at The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday night. This was their final game of the regular season. The HSK will head to Loveland to take on the Colorado Eagles in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, May 4.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Silver Knights were the first to light the lamp with a goal from Gage Quinney midway through the first frame. Paul Cotter added to the tally with a goal in the second period, furthering the lead by two. Sven Baertschi scored the third HSK goal of the night while on the powerplay in the final 20 minutes. Connor Corcoran followed with the fourth and final goal of the night, securing the shutout for Henderson. Goaltender Jiri Patera successfully blocked 44 shots on goal.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights start the first round of Calder Cup Playoffs next week on May 4, May 5, and May 6 (if necessary) at 6:05 p.m. PT at Budweiser Event Center against the Colorado Eagles. Fans can watch on AHLtv and listen on FOX Sports 98.9/1340.
