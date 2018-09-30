Sikura, Delia Assigned to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have assigned forward Dylan Sikura and goaltender Collin Delia to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Sikura, 23, completed his senior season at Northeastern University last year where he was selected as a Hobey Baker finalist after logging 54 points (22g, 32a) in 35 games. He finished second on the Huskies and third among all NCAA skaters in scoring in 2017-18, and his 22 goals established a career-high mark for his collegiate tenure.

The Aurora, Ontario native was also tabbed the Hockey East Player of the Month for October, was named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team and was a Hockey East First-Team All-Star selection during his senior season. Sikura then capped his standout year by helping Northeastern to its first Beanpot Championship since 1988 and an appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Overall, Sikura combined for 146 points (58g, 88a) in 137 career games with the Huskies from 2014-18. He ranks 14th all-time at Northeastern in both points and assists, and tied for 28th in career goals.

Sikura was originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks last season and tallied three assists in five games.

He is the younger brother of current IceHogs forward, Tyler Sikura.

Delia, 24, played at each of the three levels of the Blackhawks system last season, beginning the year in Indy before spending the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with the IceHogs. The rookie netminder led Rockford in wins during the regular season after posting a 17-7-4 record with a 2.72 GAA and .900 save percentage through his team high-tying 28 appearances. He finished the season unbeaten in regulation in 12 of his final 13 AHL outings, boasting a 10-1-2 record from Feb. 18 through the conclusion of the regular season.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California native was also recalled by the Blackhawks last season and earned the win in his NHL debut with 25 saves against the Winnipeg Jets on March 29 at the United Center.

The IceHogs roster currently sits at 27 players (15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders).

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 13 vs. Texas Stars | 6 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit icehogs.com to purchase tickets.

