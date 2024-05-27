Signed NHL Jerseys Available for Auction Displayed in Temple Theater

May 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







More than 25 authentic signed NHL jerseys are on display now in the Temple Theatre on North Washington Avenue. Fans can see the jerseys between 4pm and 7pm every day of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. Every jersey is from a notable alum of the CHL and proceeds from every jersey sale will go to the Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation.

In addition to the jerseys, fans can see a new episode of the Spirit Rising documentary, which will be played on a continuous loop throughout the evening.

The NHL Jersey Auction at the Temple Theatre is presented by Alpha Media.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.