Sign up for an MVP Kids Club Membership and Get a Free Youth Cap

January 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have a special offer through which fans that book a BlueClaws MVP Kids Club membership receive a youth BlueClaws cap! The BlueClaws Kids Club is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

This offer is valid from Wednesday, January 10th through Wednesday, January 17th.

About the MVP Kids Club

For just $75, members receive the following:

- Five ticket vouchers valid at 2024 games

- Five Kids Zone inflatable passes

- Ceremonial first pitch opportunity

- Mini Manager opportunity

- Additional experiential opportunities TBD

How to Order

- On the Phone: call 732-901-7000 option 3.

- In-Person in the Claws Cove: Wednesday to Monday, 10 am to 5 pm | Saturday & Sunday, 9 am to 3 pm

Youth Cap

- Fans that purchase in-person can select their Youth Cap on site. Others will be contacted by a BlueClaws sales team member.

BlueClaws 5-Game Membership Plans

BlueClaws MVP Kids Club membership pairs well with a BlueClaws 5-Game Membership Plan! These packages include tickets to the best games of the season. At each game, ticket plan holders receive a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play. Finally, the package comes with a bonus ticket for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on April 5th!

