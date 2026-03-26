Sideline Interview: Lia Godfrey Scores the Game-Winner to Secure a Win for San Diego

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Rookie Lia Godfrey scores her second goal in as many games to secure yet another victory for the San Diego Wave.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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