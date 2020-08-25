Sick of 2020? Smash It

(York, Pa.) - Ever get so frustrated you just need to smash something? If 2020 has you feeling that way daily, the York Revolution has a solution that will be more fun - and cheaper - than smashing your own stuff.

On Sunday, September 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Revs will host "Smash Bash," a communal therapy session that will empower the York area to take out its collective frustration on inanimate, delightfully breakable objects of all kinds - and, yes, it will be COVID-19 safe (*&^@#^ virus!!).

In partnership with Re-Source York, the Revolution will create five "rooms" on the field of PeoplesBank Park stocked with household items ranging from small appliances to doors, toilets, and more, as well as the implements participants will use to turn each into cathartic piles of pieces.

"Sometimes, you just got to let it out," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "With everything our community has gone through this year, we thought York could use a safe place to vent the frustration we're all feeling. The pandemic can postpone lots of things in our lives, but it can't keep us from finding creative and fun ways of coping together."

Re-Source York, the non-profit home improvement and home furnishings resale store that helps fund Bell Socialization Services, has generously donated to the event dinged and damaged items not quite suitable for resale.

"This is a perfect match for us," said Corey Wolfe, executive director of Re-Source York. "Even those items donated to us that may never sell are now going to help generate some of the much-needed funds the community depends on, and I can't think of a more fun or appropriate way to raise those funds in these crazy times."

Participant tickets are $20 each. Family and friends of participants are welcome to enjoy the spectacle for just $5 each, and additional smash options will be available for additional $5 donations, including a whack at a car, a few tosses in the "Paint Room," and the purchase of a beer sampling glass attendees can use to enjoy a sample craft beer from Sign of the Horse Brewery and - you guessed it - "Smash a Glass" after the sample.

Proceeds will benefit Re-Source York and Community Progress Council (CPC), the Revolution's 2020 non-profit sponsor, to support its life-changing work to empower low- to moderate-income families and individuals to reach financial stability.

For safety reasons, participants will be required to wear proper attire, including closed-toe shoes, pants, and jackets while in the Smash Rooms. All attendees will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Food trucks will be on hand, and the ballpark's concession stand will be open to fuel participants' rage.

Tickets for Smash Bash are available at www.yorkrevolution.com/smashbash.

