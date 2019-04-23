Shutout Ends Nuts' Three-Game Winning Streak

SAN JOSE, CA. - A brief bout of wildness cost the Modesto Nuts in a 4-0 loss to the San Jose Giants on Monday night at Excite Ballpark.

Gio Brusa started the second-inning rally against Nuts (8-10) starter Austin Hutchison (L, 0-3) with a walk. Logan Baldwin singled and Kyle McPherson walked to load the bases. Hutchison surrendered the first run of the game to the Giants (8-10) when he issued a bases-loaded walk. Chris Corbett capped the scoring in that inning, with a two-run single.

Heliot Ramos added a solo home run to open the third but that was the end of the Giants' offense. Hutchison lasted through five innings and only allowed one more single while striking out four total batters.

The Nuts' best scoring chance occurred in the top half of the second. They stranded a pair of baserunners in scoring position against Giants starter Caleb Barager. The Giants' lefty worked four scoreless innings.

Trevor Horn (W, 1-0) was the first arm out of the bullpen and retired six in a row after a leadoff walk in two scoreless innings.

Sam Delaplane was great out of the bullpen with two scoreless innings while racking up five strikeouts. Scott Boches added a scoreless eighth.

The Nuts continue their four-game series on Tuesday night in San Jose. First pitch against the Giants is at 6:30 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:20 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

