Shut the Door!: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 28 Nominees

September 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The goalkeepers across the USL Championship showed off their reflexes with some spectacular saves - including those that preserved some key results in the playoff race - over the past week of action. We've picked four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.

Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.