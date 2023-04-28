Shut out by Verlander, Ducks Lose, 6-1, to Ponies

April 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The RubberDucks were shut out on two hits by New York Mets rehabbing right-hander Justin Verlander for 4 2/3 innings, and they managed one run against three Binghamton relievers, while the Rumble Ponies scored six runs across two separate innings for a 6-1 win in the fourth game of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium Friday afternoon.

Turning Point

Binghamton held a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning and turned a double play with the tying runs on base in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, third baseman Mateo Gil reached on an error by Akron third baseman Gabriel Rodríguez, and right-hander Shane McCarthy walked catcher Hayden Senger. Right-hander Trey Benton entered the game, and right fielder Tanner Murphy hit an RBI single before center fielder Rowdey Jordan hit a two-run triple down the first-base line. Left fielder Matt Rudick later added an RBI single, capping a four-run inning to build a 6-0 Binghamton lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Ross Carver kept the game scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when Jordan hit a leadoff single to right field. After a fielder's choice and a walk, Carver stumbled in his delivery for a balk, moving two runners into scoring position. Rudick hit an RBI single to right field, and another run scored on a ground ball by designated hitter JT Schwartz. Carver lasted three innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Right-hander Bradley Hanner pitched two scoreless innings, before McCarthy pitched a scoreless sixth inning. Benton pitched one inning, yielding two earned runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout. Catcher Seth Caddell retired the final two batters of the eighth inning as the first RubberDucks position player to pitch this season.

Duck Tales

Akron right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez singled to left field off Verlander in the second inning, and catcher Mike Amditis singled against him in the third inning. Gabriel Rodríguez drew a walk in the fifth. Verlander struck out six batters before departing his first-ever start against an Akron club. Akron got its lone run in the ninth inning, as Gabriel Rodríguez walked and later scored after two wild pitches.

Notebook

Gabriel Rodríguez is 5-for-12 in the series with a double, home run, three RBIs, four walks and five runs scored...Akron left nine runners on base and was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position...Game Time: 3:00...Attendance: 2,663.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Binghamton at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. Akron right-hander Hunter Stanley (0-2, 3.77 ERA) is scheduled to face Rumble Ponies right-hander Mike Vasil (0-1, 4.09 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.