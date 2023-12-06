Shuckers to Host Letters to Santa Event on Saturday, December 9

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and AlphaCare Urgent Care have teamed up this holiday season for a special Letters to Santa event at MGM Park on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids up to 12 years old will have the opportunity to deliver a letter to Santa and have a picture taken with him at the ballpark. The event is open to the public.

"We're thrilled to partner with AlphaCare to help bring a little holiday cheer to the Gulf Coast," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "It's a fantastic event and we're thankful they've allowed us to be a small part of it."

Kids, parents and families wishing to meet Santa can do so outside the South Gate on Caillavet Street. All pictures will be uploaded to biloxishuckers.com.

"At AlphaCare, we believe every child should experience the joy and love of the Christmas season," AlphaCare Urgent Care owner Dr. George Loukatos said. "It is our honor and privilege to make Christmas brighter for these special children."

Parents and guardians of kids wishing to send a letter to Santa are encouraged to email their letter to commuity@biloxishuckers.com. AlphaCare will award prizes to select winners on the week of December 18 to help with Santa's trip around the globe, bring joy, and help fulfill holiday wishes to kids across the Coast. In the email, please include contact information and a brief write-up of why your child should be selected as a winner. Kids can also bring their letters to the event on Saturday.

Please contact dblackwell@biloxishuckers.com for questions and additional information.

