Shuckers to Host College Fair Night on August 24

August 18, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - During their upcoming series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Biloxi Shuckers will hold their annual 'College Fair Night' on Wednesday, August 24th at MGM Park.

Representatives from Mississippi College, Spring Hill College, William Carey University, Coastal Alabama Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Blue Cliff College, Southern Miss and Delta State University will all be set up with tables on the MGM Park concourse throughout the night, hosting a meet and greet with future, current and former students. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Lookouts.

It's also another Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union with additionally discounted tickets, up to 33% off, available for active and retired military personnel. Military tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park Box Office which is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm on non-game days and from 10 am through the 7th inning on game days.

The Shuckers will also be celebrating Partner Appreciation Night as we recognize our outstanding community partners that help make Shuckers' baseball possible on a nightly basis. Plus, it's Bark in the Park night presented by Raising Cane's where fans can bring their dog to the ballpark with the purchase of a berm ticket.

Finally, August 24th is another All-You-Can-Eat night. All-You-Can-Eat tickets are available in the Left Field Terrace for $25 and include a ticket to the Left Field Terrance and access to our all-you-can-eat area. The All-You-Can-Eat menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, Papa John's pizza, baked beans, potato salad and watermelon. Tickets for can be purchased online at biloxishuckers.com and already purchased tickets can be upgraded to All-You-Can-Eat tickets at the MGM Park Box Office.

Biloxi continues their six-game series in Montgomery against the Biscuits on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Victor Castañeda (3-5, 3.71) takes the mound for the Shuckers opposite Biscuits' RHP Sean Hunley (3-1, 3.79) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.