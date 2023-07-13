Shuckers Set for a Weekend of Fun at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are set to welcome the Rocket City Trash Pandas to MGM Park for a three-game series starting Friday, July 14. The three-game homestand is Biloxi's shortest of the year, but there are still plenty of great thrills at the ballpark! Kids can also run the bases following every game.

FRIDAY, JULY 14, 6:35 p.m.

It's Mississippi State Night at the ballpark! The Shuckers will celebrate Starkville with a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Mississippi State and a special Bulldogs first pitch. It's also Joe Torre-Safe at Home Night promoting children's safety, well-being and hope for their future. The organization provides healing services and education to end the cycle of violence and save lives. A Joe Torre autographed baseball will be auctioned off during the game. The Shuckers will also celebrate Sparklight Night, with nine Amazon Echo Pops set to be raffled off. Finally, stick around after the game for the best fireworks show on the Coast!

SATURDAY, JULY 15, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will celebrate Shuck Yeah Saturday with a Bucket Hat giveaway presented by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi. The Shuckers will also announce their first donation through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game.

SUNDAY, JULY 16, 5:05 p.m.

MGM Park will welcome Cody and JJ from CoComelon for a character appearance! The characters will be available for pictures in front of the Shuckers Shop throughout the game. Groups of four or more can also purchase a Fun Day Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Arrive early for pregame player autographs and enjoy a postgame catch on the field. The first 150 fans at MGM Park will receive a Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing.

