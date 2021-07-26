Shuckers Return to MGM Park for First 12-Day Home Stand

BILOXI, MS - After 14 days on the road, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park to begin their first 12-day home stand of the 2021 campaign. All told, the Shuckers are scheduled to play 14 games at home from Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 8.

The Shuckers begin their home stand with their final series of the year against the Montgomery Biscuits. Because of postponements and suspended games, the Shuckers will actually match up against the Biscuits eight times starting on Tuesday, July 27. Biloxi will resume a suspended game against the Biscuits on Tuesday, picking up in the bottom of the second inning, with a 5:35 pm first pitch to resume the contest. The Shuckers will play their first game to its completion as a seven-inning game, then will play another seven-inning contest. Biloxi will also play a doubleheader on Friday, July 30, with gates opening at 5:00 pm for a 5:35 pm first pitch. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with approximately 30 minutes between the two contests.

Tuesday, July 27 is another T-Shirt Tuesday, with the first 250 ticketed fans receiving a 'Yippie Kay Yay Biloxi Shuckers' t-shirt presented by Coca-Cola as part of Christmas in July. Gates open at 5:00 pm. Thursday, July 29 is Margaritaville Night and after the conclusion of game two of the doubleheader on Friday, July 30 there will be post game fireworks. Saturday, July 31 is Apollo 13 Night with a Fred Haise bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 ticketed fans presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. The Shuckers will also wear special Apollo 13 flight jacket jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Infinity Science Center. Fans can begin bidding on the custom jerseys on July 27 and bidding will run until 8 pm on Saturday, July 31. The first series of the home stand concludes on Sunday, August 1 with Bark in the Park.

Biloxi continues their home stand with a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, starting on Tuesday, August 3 with Biloxi Dodgers Night and a celebration of the 101st anniversary of the Negro Leagues. The only post game fireworks show of August is on Friday, August 6. Celebrate a Gulf Coast tradition on Saturday, August 7 with Mardi Gras Night including a Mardi Gras Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 ticketed fans presented by Conecuh Sausage.

The Shuckers also continue their daily promotions with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing on July 27 and August 3, Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union on July 28 and August 4, Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 on July 29 and August 5, and Family Fun Day Sunday on August 1 and August 8.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand can be found below.

Tuesday, July 27 at 5:35 pm: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Coca-Cola, Christmas in July & Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing

- The first 250 ticketed fans will receive a Yippie Kay Yay Biloxi Shuckers t-shirt

- Gates open at 5:00 pm

- $10 craft beer 20 oz. mugs at the third base or first base beer garden with $5 refills all night

- Singing Santas will perform in between games.

Wednesday, July 28 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

- Discounted tickets available for active and retired military personnel with valid ID

Thursday, July 29 at 6:35 pm: Margaritaville Night and Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- Pregame concert by Johnny Mire from the Bayou Troubadours when gates open at 5:30 pm

- $10 Margarita specials & $5 Cheeseburger in Paradise

- Leis will be given away at the gate and fans are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts for a beach party at the ballpark.

- $2 Yuengling, $2 Coca-Cola products, $3 draft beer specials & $2 hot dogs

Friday, July 30 at 5:35 pm: Post Game Fireworks

- Post game fireworks after the Shuckers' second game of their doubleheader against the Biscuits

- Gates open at 5:00 pm

Saturday, July 31 at 6:35 pm: Apollo 13 Night with Fred Haise Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Apollo 13 Jersey Auction with proceeds benefiting Infinity Science Center

- First 1,000 ticketed fans will receive a Fred Haise Bobblehead

- Shuckers will wear special Apollo 13 jerseys

- Jerseys will be auctioned off through DASH

Sunday, August 1 at 5:05 pm: Bark in the Park and Family Fun Day Sunday

- Fans can bring their dog to the ballpark when they purchase a $7 berm ticket.

- Sunday Fun Day Packages available, starting at $15/ticket. Minimum four tickets required for Fun Day Packs.

- Fun Day Packages include a reserved level ticket and a voucher for chips, a soda or water and a hot dog.

Tuesday, August 3 at 6:35 pm: Biloxi Dodgers and 101st Anniversary of Negro Leagues and Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing

- Shuckers will wear special Biloxi Dodgers uniforms

- $10 craft beer 20 oz. mugs at the third base or first base beer garden with $5 refills all night

Wednesday, August 4 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

- Discounted tickets available for active and retired military personnel with valid ID

Thursday, August 5 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- $2 Yuengling, $2 Coca-Cola products, $3 draft beer specials

- $2 hot dogs

Friday, August 6 at 6:35 pm: Post Game Fireworks

- Post game fireworks after the Shuckers game against the Blue Wahoos

Saturday, August 7 at 6:35 pm: Mardi Gras Night with Mardi Gras Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Conecuh Sausage

- First 1,000 ticketed fans will receive a Mardi Gras Hawaiian Shirt

Sunday, August 8 at 5:05 pm: Family Fun Day Sunday

- Sunday Fun Day Packages available, starting at $15/ticket. Minimum four tickets required for Fun Day Packs.

- Fun Day Packages include a reserved level ticket and a voucher for chips, a soda or water and a hot dog.

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for July and August can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

