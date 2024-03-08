Shuckers Introduce Junior Broadcaster Program for 2024 Season

March 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that aspiring broadcasters between the ages of 12 and 16 will have the opportunity to call the fourth inning during select Sunday home games on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network on WGCM 1240AM/100.9FM and MiLB.tv as part of the team's Junior Broadcaster Program.

The "Shuckers Junior Broadcaster" will be aspiring broadcasters between sixth grade and high school who will join the "Voice of the Shuckers" Javik Blake in the booth during the top of the fourth inning and lead the play-by-play in the bottom of the inning. The Junior Broadcasters will join the broadcast during three Sunday home games in the 2024 season; May 12 against the Montgomery Biscuits, June 16 against the Tennessee Smokies and July 21 against Montgomery.

"The dream of being a play-by-play broadcaster is one that many kids have across the Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're so excited to help facilitate opportunities for these young broadcasters to join a professional baseball broadcast throughout the season."

Applicants can send a short essay, homemade audition tapes and contact information to jblake@biloxishuckers.com. The selected participants and their families will be the Shuckers' guests for the game. Participants will receive a media credential and a Shuckers prize pack along with joining the broadcast.

"I had the opportunity to do this when I was younger with the Pawtucket Red Sox and it was one of the moments where I knew I wanted my career to be broadcasting in baseball," Shuckers Media Relations and Broadcaster Javik Blake said. "To give these opportunities to the next generation is incredible and I'm so excited to set this up for the 2024 season."

Tickets are available now for the final two games of the 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic featuring Mississippi State, New Orleans and South Alabama. The games will be played on Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 8, 2024

Shuckers Introduce Junior Broadcaster Program for 2024 Season - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.