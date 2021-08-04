Shuckers Fall 9-6 as Wahoos Hit Five Homers

BILOXI, MS - Five home runs helped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (41-39) top the Biloxi Shuckers (29-51) 9-6 on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

Pensacola's two big hitters went back-to-back in the first inning as Peyton Burdick and Griffin Conine each homered against RHP Jesus Castillo (L, 3-6). The Shuckers rallied to grab a run back in the bottom of the first inning when Garrett Mitchell walked and moved to third on a single by Mitch Longo and a throwing error, putting two men in scoring position. After a strikeout, David Fry singled up the middle, driving in Mitchell to bring the Shuckers within a run at 2-1. It was the first run the Shuckers scored on RHP Max Meyer (W, 5-1) this year in his fifth start against Biloxi.

Pensacola struck right back for a run in the top of the second inning on a walk and a double, moving back ahead 3-1.

Biloxi threatened to drive in another run against Meyer in the home half of the third inning. Mitchell started the frame with his second walk of the game and was cancelled out at second on a fielder's choice by Longo. Alexander Palma singled to right field and Fry replaced him at first on a fielder's choice of his own, placing runners at the corners with two outs. Chad Spanberger stepped up but hit a firm one-hopper to first for the final out in the frame.

The Shuckers had another great opportunity to score in the bottom of the fourth. Luis Castro started the inning with a walk and Gabriel Garcia reached on an infield single, giving Biloxi two base runners with no outs. Meyer responded with two straight strikeouts before picking Castro off at second, ending the inning.

The Blue Wahoos chased Castillo from the contest in the fifth, scoring five runs in the top of the frame on a pair of home runs and two RBI singles.

Mitchell and Fry combined to drive in another run for the Shuckers in the bottom of the fifth. Mitchell worked his third walk of the game to start the inning and advanced to third on groundouts from Longo and Palma. Fry muscled a double out to right field, sending home Mitchell to make it 8-2.

Burdick connected for his second home run of the night in the top of the sixth, the fifth home run of the game for the Blue Wahoos, to move Pensacola back in front 9-2. David Hamilton reclaimed the run for the Shuckers in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double to right field, his first RBI with the Shuckers, cutting the deficit to 9-3.

Palma notched another run for the Shuckers in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run, his ninth of the year. Biloxi would rally for another two runs in the bottom of the ninth on RBI hits from Castro and Garcia but was unable to come all the way back.

