Shuckers Come Back on the Road to Top Pensacola 3-2

PENSACOLA, FL - Trailing 2-1 in the top of the eighth, the Biloxi Shuckers (2-1) scored a pair of runs to come back and top the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-2) 3-2 on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The series now shifts back to Biloxi with the Shuckers leading the best-of-five series two games to one.

RHP Trey Supak grinded through his outing, allowing just one run on one hit while walking six batters over three innings of work. Jose Siri delivered a solid single to left in the bottom of the second, plating a run to put Pensacola up 1-0.

Biloxi responded immediately to tie the game in the top of the third. Max McDowell was hit by a pitch with one out and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Supak. Corey Ray then worked a walk in front of Troy Stokes Jr., who doubled down the left field line to drive in the tying run. Ray was thrown out at home looking to score the go-ahead run on the play.

RHP Tony Santillan kept the Shuckers' bats in check during the middle innings before the Shuckers put together a scoring chance in the top of the seventh. Keston Hiura started the frame with a hustle double, but Santillan struck out Lucas Erceg before manager Jody Davis came to retrieve him. RHP Robinson Leyer came on in relief and retired Blake Allemand and Weston Wilson, stranding the go-ahead run at second.

On to toss long relief, RHP Conor Harber departed in the bottom of the seventh after walking Friedl to lead off the inning. RHP Jeff Ames (W, 1-0) entered after Harber tossed 3.1 frames and struck out Aristides Aquino for the second out. Shed Long stepped to the plate with the go-ahead run at second and delivered a bouncing ball out to left that drove in Friedl to give Pensacola a 2-1 advantage.

McDowell started the Shuckers rally in the top of the eighth. Gabriel Noriega sacrificed him to second before Ray and Stokes drew back-to-back walks against RHP Jesus Reyes (L, 0-1). With the bags juiced, Trent Grisham cranked a ball to deep centerfield, allowing McDowell to race in and tie the game with a sacrifice fly. In the ensuing at bat, Hiura doubled to the left-field gap, driving in Ray to give the Shuckers their 3-2 lead.

RHP Jon Olczak (H, 1) hurled a 1-2-3 eighth, and RHP Nate Griep (S, 1) worked around a one-out walk and a two-out single to secure his first Double-A playoff save.

