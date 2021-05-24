Shuckers Announce June Promotions

BILOXI, MS - As the 2021 season rolls along, the Shuckers are thrilled to announce their promotional schedule for the month of June. During Biloxi's two homestands at MGM Park, the promotional schedule will include two fireworks shows, two giveaways and Saints Hall of Fame Night.

When Biloxi hosts the Mississippi Braves for six games from June 8 to June 13, the Shuckers will have their first fireworks show of the month on Friday, June 11 and the first giveaway on Saturday, June 12 with a Fanny Pack giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission. Biloxi also celebrates our mascot's birthday with Schooner's Birthday on Tuesday, June 8, and be ready FORE a night of fun with Golf Night on Wednesday, June 9.

The Shuckers second homestand kicks off on Tuesday, June 22 with the return of T-Shirt Tuesday. The first 250 fans will receive a Top Gun themed t-shirt presented by Coca-Cola. New Orleans Saints legends will be at the ballpark for Saints Hall of Fame Night on Friday, June 25, and kick off an early July 4th celebration with a postgame Patriotic Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi on Saturday, June 26. Biloxi's June schedule concludes on Sunday, June 27 with Bark at the Park.

As in May, the Shuckers have daily promotions every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Wednesdays are Military Wednesdays presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, with discounted tickets available at the MGM Park box office for all active and retired military personnel with a valid ID. Turn two on Thursday with Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Enjoy $2 Yuengling, $2 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 draft beer specials every Thursday night. Finally, Sundays are Family Fun Day Sunday, with ticket packages starting at $60 for four tickets and vouchers for a hot dog, chips and soda. Stick around after every Sunday game for postgame catch on the field.

Full Promotional Schedule (June)

Tuesday, June 8 - Schooner's Birthday

Wednesday, June 9 - Golf Night and Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Thursday, June 10 - Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108

Friday, June 11 - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, June 12 - Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission

Sunday, June 13 - Family Fun Day Sunday

Tuesday, June 22 - T-Shirt Tuesday: Top Gun Themed T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

Wednesday, June 23 - Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Thursday, June 24 - Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108

Friday, June 25 - Saints Hall of Fame Night

Saturday, June 26 - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi

Sunday, June 27 - Bark at the Park and Family Fun Day Sunday

Individual tickets are on sale now for all 2021 Biloxi Shuckers home games. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

