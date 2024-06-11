Show STOPPERS: USL Championship Save of the Week Nominees: Week 14
June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Some of the best-known goalkeepers in the USL Championship came to the fore in the past week of action, delivering top-shelf stops to add to their individual highlight reels. We've picked out four of the best of the past week, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
