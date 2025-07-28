Should Miles Robinson's Game-Winning Goal against Inter Miami Stood?: Instant Replay

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Miles Robinson thought he scored the game-winning goal against Messi-less Inter Miami, but the goal was ruled out. Should the goal stood? Plus a couple of DOGSO red card scenarios for Andrew Wiebe to break down all the biggest and most debatable referee decisions from Matchday 27 in this week's Instant Replay!







