Short's Big Game Not Enough as Mud Hens Fall to Saints

April 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Despite two hits and three RBI from Zack Short, the Toledo Mud Hens fell to the St. Paul Saints, 4-3, on Sunday (April 2) at Fifth Third Field.

Pitchers Ashton Goudeau and Randy Dobnak dominated the first three frames, holding the two squads to just one hit combined.

In the top of the fourth inning, Saints left fielder Mark Contreras drove a home run into the right field seats to break the tie. In the bottom of the fourth, Tyler Nevin collected the Mud Hens' first hit with a single to center field, but a double play ended the inning and Toledo remained scoreless.

Will Vest replaced Goudeau in the top of the fifth and kept the Saints off the basepaths. In the next frame, Andy Ibanez reached on a double, and a single from Short drove Ibanez in. After five innings, the Mud Hens and Saints were tied, 1-1.

In the top of the sixth, Miguel Diaz replaced Vest and immediately surrendered a triple to Saints right fielder Matthew Wallner, who would score on a groundout to reclaim the lead for the Saints.

After a single by Ibanez in the bottom of the seventh inning, Short hit a long home run off the scoreboard in left field to give the Mud Hens their first lead of the day, 3-2.

Miguel Del Pozo replaced Diaz in the top of the eighth, and he surrendered a walk and two hits leading to two runs for the Saints, who took a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ibanez drew a walk to put the winning run at the plate. Jermaine Palacios laced a line drive into center field, but a diving catch by Saints center fielder Andrew Stevenson robbed Palacios of a potential game-tying RBI. The next two Mud Hens batters were set down, and the Saints hung on for the 4-3 win.

Saints reliever Oliver Ortega earned the win, while Del Pozo took the loss. Connor Sadzeck was awarded a save for the Saints.

The Mud Hens will travel to Omaha to begin their first road trip of the 2023 season on Tuesday (April 4) against the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

