Shortridge Shuts out Kansas City

January 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, completed the two-game sweep of Kansas City with an 8-0 victory on Monday afternoon in Allen.

Allen Americans Rookie Andrew Shortridge, recorded his first professional shutout on Monday afternoon, stopping all 30 Kansas City shots to pick up his second win of the season with the Americans.

"The boys played a great defensive game in front of me," said Andrew Shortridge. "It was a great boost for the confidence as well as a big team victory."

Alex Guptill recorded a hat trick on Monday afternoon netting his 18th, 19th and 20th goals of the season. Guptill is second on the team in goals behind Gabe Gagne (24).

Josh Brittain, Joshua Lammon, Tyler Sheehy, Brett Pollock and Olivier Archambault all had multi-point games for Allen. Alex Guptill had an assist to go along with his hat trick.

The Americans were the first team in the season series to win a home game. Allen leads the season series 3-2-0.

The Americans resume the season series on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The league will play the ECHL All Star Classic on Wednesday night in Wichita.

