Short-Handed But Strong: Islanders Look to Tame Armada & Voltigeurs

February 27, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are set for a crucial back-to-back weekend at the Eastlink Centre, beginning Friday night against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at 7 p.m. and followed by a Saturday night showdown with the Drummondville Voltigeurs at 7 p.m.

With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Isles are in a tight battle for playoff positioning, sitting just 1 point behind the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and 6 points back of Cape Breton.

Every game from here on out is massive, and the Islanders will need their fans behind them as they push toward the postseason.

Friday Night: vs. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

The Isles have been red-hot in 2025, winning 15 of their last 20 games. They'll face a tough test in the Armada, who have won 14 of their last 20.

Blainville has been dominant, leading their division and proving to be one of the top teams in the QMJHL. They're coming off a loss to Sherbrooke and will be eager to get back to winning ways tomorrow night.

The Armada are powered by projected NHL first-round pick Justin Carbonneau, who has put up a staggering 73 points in 52 games, including 38 goals.

Another key name, who will be a familiar one for Isles fans, Egor Goriunov, who was traded to Blainville from Charlottetown during the holiday break. Since the trade, he has been on fire, netting 19 goals in just 22 games. Islanders fans will get their first chance to see Goriunov back at the Eastlink Centre since his departure.

The Isles will be without some key players on Friday, including Ross Campbell, Marcus Kearsey, Mathis Valente, and Matt Butler. Campbell had been on fire before his injury, scoring five goals in two games and earning CHL Player of the Week honours. With him, Butler, and our Captain out of the lineup, the Islanders' depth will be tested.

Ross attended practice this morning and could be back for our game on Saturday night vs. Drummondville!

Goaltending will once again be a major factor. Whether it's Donald Hickey or Nicolas Ruccia in net, the Isles have been able to rely on both goalies for elite performances. Hickey is coming off a big win over Halifax, while Ruccia has been consistent all season.

Saturday Night: vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs

The weekend doesn't get any easier, as the Islanders will face the Western Conference-leading Drummondville Voltigeurs on Saturday.

Despite leading their conference by a wide margin, the Voltigeurs have had a tough time against the Maritime teams. Suffering losses to Charlottetown, Cape Breton, and Acadie-Bathurst.

The Isles already hold a 4-2 victory over Drummondville from November, proving they can compete with one of the Q's top teams. However, the Voltigeurs are still stacked with talent, including Tampa Bay Lightning second-round pick Ethan Gauthier, who recently represented Canada at the World Juniors.

Pushing Through Adversity

With multiple key players sidelined, the Islanders will once again have to lean on their depth and goaltending to secure points this weekend. It's not the first time this season they've had to battle through adversity, and with only 10 games left, every point is crucial in the playoff race.

The Isles have proven all year that they can rise to the challenge, and they'll need their fans in full force to help them get the job done. Puck drop for both games is at 7 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown-don't miss out on this exciting home stand!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.