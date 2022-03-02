Shorebirds to Host Walk-In Wednesday Job Interviews TODAY, March 2

March 2, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







The Delmarva Shorebirds and Professional Sports Catering will be hosting Walk-In Wednesdays with open job interviews starting March 2 from 3-6 PM to fill various gameday roles. Professional Sports Catering is looking to fill the positions of cooks, suite attendants, catering attendants, and cashiers for the 2022 Shorebirds season.

How it works: Interested applicants can arrive to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium between 3-6 PM on Wednesdays like TODAY, interview, and potentially be hired on the spot for the Shorebirds 2022 season! The whole process should take less than 30 minutes and all applicants are encouraged to fill out an application early to expedite the process.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or e-mail info@theshorebirds.com.

Low-A East League Stories from March 2, 2022

