Shorebirds to Host Open House on Monday, March 30

SALISBURY, MD - In preparation for their silver anniversary 25th anniversary season, the Delmarva Shorebirds will host a preseason Open House on Monday, March 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Admission is free to the general public with free food samples and Pepsi products.

The event will serve as the first chance for fans to acquaint themselves with Professional Sports Catering (PSC), the Shorebirds' new exclusive food operations partner. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, fans will be able to sample an assortment of foods that PSC will serve at Perdue Stadium this season.

In addition to PSC, the Shorebirds will have many other activities surrounding the Open House. Included in the Shorebirds festivities is the following:

- Happy Hour drink specials - $3 16-oz Miller Lite and Coors Light - Arthur W. Perdue Stadium Tours - including batting cages, suites, executive club, etc. - Fans will have the chance to play catch in the outfield and take pictures on the field (weather permitting) - Visit with Sherman the Shorebird - Younger fans will be able to play in amusements for free - Buy new, never before seen merchandise in the Flock Shop

"We are excited to welcome fans back to Perdue Stadium as we get ready for our 25th season of Shorebirds

baseball," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "We're especially looking forward to introducing our fans to PSC and all the excellent food and beverage options they will have to offer."

Fans can call 410-219-3112 for more information on the Open House, which will take place 10 days before

Opening Night on Thursday, April 9, when the Shorebirds play host to the Asheville Tourists.

