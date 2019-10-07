Shorebirds Release 2020 Game Times

SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds have released game times for their 2020 home schedule, which will begin at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Thursday, April 9th against the Asheville Tourists at 7:05 PM.

Similar to previous seasons, the majority of Monday-Saturday games feature 7:05 PM start times.

There will be a scheduled single admission doubleheader against the Asheville Tourists on Saturday, April 11th starting at 4:35 PM. The doubleheader will consist of two 7 inning games and the second game will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Sunday contests in the first half of the season will begin at 2:05 PM. Sunday games will change to 5:05 PM starting on June 28th against the Greensboro Grasshoppers and remain that way until the conclusion of the season.

The first Field of Dreams game, presented by Chesapeake Health Care, will take place on Wednesday, April 15th. The remaining two Field of Dreams game days will take place on Thursday, May 7th, and Wednesday, May 20th. All three of which will have a 10:35 AM first pitch to accommodate local students, schools, and other groups.

Delmarva will also be at home on Thursday, July 4th for a special 6:05 PM start against the Hagerstown Suns.

Another unique start time includes Mountaire Faith and Family Night on Saturday, June 6th featuring a 6:35 PM start time.

"The Shorebirds are excited to announce these game times so that our fans can plan their group outings and their nine inning vacations for 2020 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium," said Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters.

You can see the full printable 2020 schedule with game times HERE.

Ticket plans and group outings for the 2020 season are on sale now. For more information, contact the Shorebirds at 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.

