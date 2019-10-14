Shorebirds Release 2020 Fireworks Dates

SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds will once again host 14 fireworks nights throughout the 2020 season.

Every Saturday home game will feature a fantastic fireworks show, while a number of select Friday home games will also feature fireworks shows.

The first fireworks show of the 2020 season will be on Saturday, April 11th when the Shorebirds take on the Asheville Tourists, affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a scheduled single admission doubleheader, consisting of two 7 inning games, with first pitch of game one set for 4:35 PM. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

All fireworks shows will begin shortly after the final out of the game on the following dates:

Saturday, April 11th - 4:35 PM (single admission doubleheader, two 7 inning games)

Saturday, April 25th - 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 9th - 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 23rd - 7:05 PM

Friday, June 5th - 7:05 PM (presented by Perdue Foods)

Saturday, June 6th - 6:35 PM (Faith & Family Night presented by Mountaire Farms)

Saturday, June 27th - 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 4th - 6:05 PM

Saturday, July 18th - 7:05 PM

Friday, July 31st - 7:05 PM

Saturday, August 1st - 7:05 PM

Saturday, August 8th - 7:05 PM (presented by Mountaire Farms)

Saturday, August 22nd - 7:05 PM

Friday, September 4th - 7:05 PM

"Our community loves coming out to see our fantastic fireworks shows and we are pleased to provide 14 of them during the 2020 season to our fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium," said Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters.

