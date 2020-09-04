Shorebirds Movie Night Presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change Is Tonight

September 4, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to host Shorebirds Movie Night featuring the film of Sonic the Hedgehog TONIGHT presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change. Fans will be allowed to watch the movie on the field that will be aired on our high-definition videoboard for $10 per person with gates opening at 6:00 PM and the movie beginning at approximately 7:30 PM. Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change will also serve as the Wicomico Goes Purple kickoff event and include a canned food drive.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance for $10 per person and include admission and a popcorn & Pepsi product courtesy of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. Once you have your tickets purchased, please arrive to the stadium with your entire party and the Shorebirds will assign and usher you to a socially distanced square on the field to enjoy the movie upon check-in.

Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change will also serve as the kickoff event for Wicomico Goes Purple which strives to promote conversations around the dangers of substance misuse & abuse and encourages our community to take a stand against it. All fans attending are encouraged to wear purple and for the Wicomico Goes Purple Canned Food Drive fans can bring canned food items and receive a Go Purple T-Shirt (while supplies last) with all goods being donated to local recovery houses.

For all fans, please make sure to arrive by 7 PM TONIGHT at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for check-in due to COVID-19 health protocols in order to ensure you are seated prior to the movie beginning. For any questions or for more information in regard to the Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change, please visit our FAQ tab located on the Shorebirds main website at theshorebirds.com.

Buy Tickets for Movie Night Presented By Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Lastly, don't forget to download the Valvoline Instant Oil Change Coupon by clicking the button below and give them a visit at 1001 North Salisbury for service you can see and experts you can trust!

Thank you for your support of the Shorebirds and we can't wait to continue to welcome YOU to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for Movie Night TONIGHT!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2020

Shorebirds Movie Night Presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change Is Tonight - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.