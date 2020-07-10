Shorebirds Drive-In Fireworks Show Set for July 24

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce their inaugural Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular presented by Pohanka of Salisbury. The event is set to take place on July 24th with fireworks planned to begin at approximately 9 PM at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Admission costs $10 per vehicle and parking passes must be purchased in advance online.

"We are excited to join forces with Pohanka of Salisbury to bring our community together for a fun event that Delmarva can engage in safely," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Our fireworks shows have always been fun, community-centered events that bring people together and we are happy to provide people a small escape from these challenging times albeit in a different format than we have all become accustomed to over the years."

Passes for admission to the drive-in fireworks event cost $10 per vehicle and must be purchased online through the Shorebirds online parking service CLUTCH! To purchase passes for the Shorebirds Drive-In Spectacular on July 24 presented by Pohanka of Salisbury, please visit the Shorebirds CLUTCH! which can be found on theshorebirds.com.

The Arthur W. Perdue Stadium parking lot will open at 7:30 PM with the fireworks show beginning at approximately 9 PM. All people looking to attend the event must arrive to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium by 8:30 PM through the Lot B entrance and Hobbs Road will be closed starting at 8:50 PM. Again, walk-ups are not permitted for this event due to social distancing guidelines as you must purchase your passes prior to your arrival and there are limited passes available.

Once arrived at Perdue stadium, all fans must remain safely inside their vehicles for the duration of the event with no exceptions in accordance with health and safety guidelines. Fans are permitted to roll down their windows or poke their head through a sunroof, but are not allowed to leave their vehicle, sit in a truck bed/trunk, etc. All vehicles must be able to fit within one regular parking spot as RVs, Buses, and oversized vehicles are not permitted.

All concessions, bathrooms, and the Shorebirds offices that are located inside Arthur W. Perdue Stadium will be closed and fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium during the event. Those attending should follow the instructions of the Shorebirds staff once arriving at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Delmarva Shorebirds are also proud to partner with iHeart Media, Delmarva and their six brands, Froggy 99-9, Q-105, Magic 98.9, Kiss 95.9, News Radio 1470 and Fox Sports 960, for the Delmarva Shorebirds Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 24th presented by Pohanka of Salisbury.

Fox Sports 960 is the flagship station of the Shorebirds and will present a Shorebirds pre-show starting at 7:30, giving fans the opportunity to look at the Shorebirds in the 2021 season, followed at approximately 9 PM with the musical soundtrack for the fireworks. You can listen on air at AM 960 or through a free download of the iHeart Radio App, just search Fox Sports 960.

For any questions or for more information, please visit our website at theshorebirds.com to view our A to Z for the Shorebirds Drive-In Fireworks.

As we all continue to practice proper safety, health, and social distancing guidelines, we ask that you follow all guidelines posted and follow the direction of Shorebirds staff as your safety and health is our first priority, while having fun along the way. We thank you for your support of the Delmarva Shorebirds and we can't wait to kick off our first-ever Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular presented by Pohanka of Salisbury on July 24.

