Shorebirds Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Bird Bucks Are Quickly Coming. Are You Ready?

November 26, 2019





Black Friday is this week and the Shorebirds are getting in on the fun! This Friday, the Shorebirds will be offering a 3-Game Ticket Package and some sweet merchandise deals that you sure do not want to miss.

For Black Friday only, the Shorebirds are offering up a 3-game ticket package that includes a ticket to Opening Night on April 9, 2020 when we kick off the season against the Asheville Tourists. But we didn't stop there as in addition to your Opening Night ticket, you will get a ticket to two games of your choosing in April or May for triple the fun with the Shorebirds in 2020.

Adding to the Black Friday madness, we will be offering up some sweet deals on merchandise that you want to make sure you check out as you are shopping. We will have shirts, hats, sweaters, and more that make the perfect gift for this holiday season. Visit our gift shop website to snatch up these great deals.

All deals will go live on Black Friday, November 29, 2019 and are all ONLINE ONLY. You can purchase these deals through the Shorebirds online ticket system and on our gift shop website for merchandise on Black Friday only.

Because after all, what's better than avoiding the lines and chaos, while being able to cash in on some incredible Black Friday deals all from your couch.

Get out YOUR phones and smart devices for the Shorebirds Cyber Monday

We are less than a week away from the day where it's encouraged to be on your phone and shop all day, Cyber Monday! This year is no different either, as the Shorebirds will be adding to the fun this holiday season by offering a special ticket package and some more merchandise deals for you to jump on all from your favorite seat.

For Cyber Monday only, the Shorebirds are offering an Opening Night Pack that allows you to ring in the new season with the Shorebirds on April 9, 2020. For this Cyber Monday only deal, you can get 4 tickets to Opening Night when we take on Asheville and you get a Shorebirds beanie included for FREE! The whole package you might ask, just $30. So do not forget to visit our website to gobble up this exclusive offer.

Just like Black Friday, the Shorebirds are offering some great deals on merch too. There will be hats, sweatshirts, cards, shirts, and more all on sale for some discounts that you do not want to miss. All you have to do is visit our gift shop website on Cyber Monday, December 2 to snatch up these great deals.

All deals will go live on Cyber Monday, December 2, 2019 and are all ONLINE ONLY. You can purchase these deals through the Shorebirds online ticket system and on our gift shop website for merchandise on Cyber Monday only.

And let's be honest, this is the one day of the year where it's acceptable to shop online all day so why not visit the Shorebirds and get a jump start on the holiday presents!

Bird Bucks are BACK Dec. 3

It's BAAAAACCCCCKKKK!!! The Delmarva Shorebirds Bird Bucks are back and better than ever as again this year, the Shorebirds will be offering up another sweet deal for the holiday season.

If you buy $50 in Bird Bucks, you will get an extra $10 of Bird Bucks for FREE. That's $60 of Bird Bucks that you can use for just about anything for the 2020 season.

What are Bird Bucks? Bird Bucks work as a gift certificate that you can use for just about anything at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. This includes tickets, merchandise, parking, concessions, and amusements. As we said, just about anything.

The best part about it though is it makes a perfect gift or stocking stuffer. You can either give someone all $60 or split it up between 3 people for $20 each. Whatever you decide, it's a gift that is sure to please the family and friends.

Bird Bucks will go on sale on December, 3, 2019 and will be available online until December 18, 2019.

If you have any questions at all about Bird Bucks, Cyber Monday, or Black Friday, please call the Shorebirds office at 410-219-3112.

