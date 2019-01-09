Shorebirds Announce Front Office Staff Changes

SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds have promoted two employees and brought in three new staff members to their front office in preparation for the 2019 season.

Eric Sichau has been promoted to Assistant General Manager of Marketing. Previously, Sichau had served in many roles since joining the Shorebirds in February 2012. Sichau started as a front office and marketing intern before moving on to being a part time inside sales representative in 2013, a full time sales account executive, on-field MC from 2012 to 2015, and most recently as the Director of Marketing & Promotions since September of 2015. In his new role, Sichau will continue to oversee all marketing and promotional planning initiatives and execution, the community relations and communications departments, and the game day experiences for all fans as it pertains to the press box staff and on-field crew, the flock, in addition to assisting in other facets of the overall Shorebirds operations.

Ben Posner has been promoted to Director of Ticket Operations. Posner had previously held the title of Box Office Manager since January of 2015. In his new role, Posner will continue to oversee the operations of the Shorebirds' box office and selling group and season tickets in addition to managing the ticket department budget, managing online sales, using data to drive more ticket sales, and assisting in other areas of the ticket department.

Kevin Odell joins the Shorebirds as a Ticket Sales Account Executive where he sells group and season tickets. Odell is also in charge of organizing Little League Lineups, Little League Night on Saturday, May 11th, and Shorebirds Baseball Camps. Odell was born and raised on the Eastern Shore and currently resides in Princess Anne with his wife, Kristina, and their one year old son, Kaleb. Kevin is an avid sports fan and a PGA Golf Professional. He graduated from University of Maryland Eastern Shore with a degree in PGA Golf Course Management.

Joseph DeLucia also joins the Shorebirds organization as a Ticket Sales Account Executive. DeLucia sells group and season tickets and will be in charge of organizing the Shorebirds' Scout Night and Faith & Family Night. DeLucia graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management and Leadership. He joins the Shorebirds after working for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Chip Woytowitz joins the Shorebirds as a Ticket Sales Account Executive, as well. In addition to selling group and season tickets, Woytowitz will be the main point of contact for teachers and schools for the Shorebirds' Field of Dreams days. Woytowitz attended Old Dominion University and received a Bachelors of Science in Sports Management. Prior to joining the Shorebirds, Woytowitz worked for the Norfolk Tides for two seasons in their Stadium Operations and Group Sales departments. In his free time, Chip enjoys going to the beach, kayaking, and playing golf.

"The Shorebirds are thrilled to be able to promote Ben and Eric. They have worked extremely hard over the years and have earned these new opportunities. We are also happy to welcome Kevin, Joseph, and Chip to the front office team. These individuals bring with them a great deal of experience and we are excited to have them represent the Shorebirds and the Delmarva community", said General Manager, Chris Bitters.

Opening Night and the 24th season at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is Thursday, April 11th at 7:05 PM against the Lakewood BlueClaws. Season ticket and group outing packages are currently on sale for the 2019 season. The Shorebirds offer full season tickets, half season tickets, a 22-game plan and a 12-game plan along with a number of opportunities for groups to enjoy a night out at the ballpark.

