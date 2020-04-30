Shorebirds Announce Fly Together Virtual 5K with All Proceeds Going to Operation We Care

SALISBURY, MD. - The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce their first-ever Fly Together Virtual 5K with all the proceeds going towards Operation We Care from May 7 - 10. The Shorebirds Virtual 5K is family fun for all and we encourage you to get up and get active while supporting a great cause.

There are two different ways for people to participate in the Shorebirds Fly Together Virtual 5K with registration open now until May 10. The first option -- $10 -- includes your entry into the 5K and a certificate of completion. The second option -- $20 -- includes entry into the 5K, certificate of completion, and 2 Upper Reserved Tickets to a Shorebirds future game date (Exclusions Apply and Based on Availability).

"We are excited to kick off our first-ever Fly Together Virtual 5K to help support our community, Operation We Care, and all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19," said Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters. "The Fly Together Virtual 5K is a community-focused event that provides a fun, healthy, and safe activity for all people as we await the beginning of baseball season."

How the Fly Together Virtual 5K works is simple. All you have to do is register online at www.theshorebirds.com, grab your walking/running shoes, and walk or run a 5K. Once you have completed the 5K, send your pictures and/or times to the Delmarva Shorebirds via social media using the hashtag #FlyTogether, and don't forget to wear some Shorebirds gear!

"We hope everyone is able to join us for the Fly Together Virtual 5K to support a great cause in Operation We Care," said Bitters. "Our goal with the 5K is to bring everyone together, but apart with a fun community activity as we continue to fight through these challenging times together as a community."

Lastly, you can walk/run the 5K all from your home in one shot or you can split it up over the course of the weekend. For more information in regard to the Fly Together Virtual 5K or to register, please visit the Shorebirds website at www.theshorebirds.com.

