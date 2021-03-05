Shorebirds Announce COVID-19 Readiness Plan in Preparation for the 2021 Season

In preparation of the Delmarva Shorebirds 2021 season, investments have been made to ensure the safety of all fans, staff, and players attending Shorebirds home games inside Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. With Opening Day quickly approaching, the Shorebirds have worked with health officials and Major League Baseball to create the Shorebirds COVID-19 Readiness Plan to identify the best practices to preserve the safety of people when visiting Perdue Stadium.

Outlined in the COVID-19 Readiness Plan (View Readiness Plan), this document provides a detailed overview of protective measures that will be implemented around Perdue Stadium in 2021 to preserve the safety of staff, players, and fans. This document will be updated frequently with the latest information in accordance with health and safety guidelines to ensure the safety of fans, staff, and players.

"Fans, staff, and player safety has always been a top priority with the Shorebirds organization and we are committed to ensuring our fans have a safe gameday experience," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "We have been working constantly with health officials over the last year and will continue to work with the the experts in this field to make sure we have the proper precautions and best practices in place so we are able to accommodate fans today and as our capacity grows."

Outlined below is a brief overview of what fans can come to expect when attending Shorebirds home games at Perdue Stadium in 2021.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout Perdue Stadium for fans, staff, and players to use

The entire seating bowl at Perdue Stadium will be socially distanced in accordance with health and safety guidelines

Perdue Stadium will be regularly sanitized using foggers, sanitizing wipes, and disinfectant spray

All fans and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking at their designated seat in accordance with health and safety guidelines

Protective measures like an outdoor speaker system, cones, signage, barrier gates, plexiglass, and more will be installed inside Perdue Stadium that not only provides information on best practices, but also ensures a safe gameday experience

All tickets for Shorebirds home games will be available digital and print-at-home only with fans scanning their tickets through digital, touchless ticket scanners for entry

To view a more detailed overview of the Shorebirds COVID-19 Readiness Plan, please view the Shorebirds COVID-19 Readiness Page. From there, you can learn more about everything you can expect when attending events and Shorebirds games at Perdue Stadium in 2021.

As we approach Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4 against the Salem Red Sox, the Shorebirds will continue to work with health officials to update the COVID-19 Readiness Plan, the website, and create informative social media posts so all fans are up to date with the latest information to ensure everyone is safe when visiting Perdue Stadium.

