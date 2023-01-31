Shorebirds Announce 2023 Job Fair for Saturday, February 18

The Delmarva Shorebirds and Professional Sports Catering are looking to fill all positions for the 2023 season!

The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with Professional Sports Catering, are excited to announce the upcoming Shorebirds Job Fair at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10 AM - 1 PM. The Shorebirds and Professional Sports Catering will be hiring for all positions and candidates that are interested in working for the Shorebirds this season must show up for the Shorebirds Job Fair on Feb. 18.

The Delmarva Shorebirds and Professional Sports Catering are seeking people to fill a wide variety of roles for the 2023 season of Shorebirds baseball. Positions include Grounds Crew, the Flock, Pressbox, Amusements, food service jobs, and many more that can be located in the Shorebirds 2023 Job Fair application.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to the Shorebirds Job Fair, which can be found on theshorebirds.com, however, applications will be available at Perdue Stadium on the day of the Job Fair if needed. The interview process should take less than 30 minutes and candidates should refrain from returning their application to Perdue Stadium prior to February 18.

As a member of the Shorebirds staff, gameday employees will receive the following additional benefits:

Complimentary Tickets for friends and family to select Shorebirds games

Shorebirds Staff Shirt and Jacket for the season

Shorebirds Merchandise Employee Discount

Shorebirds end of the season staff party

The ideal candidate must be trustworthy, outgoing, reliable, and enthusiastic. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older by April 11 in order to work for the Shorebirds or Professional Sports Catering.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to info@theshorebirds.com or call 410-219-3112. The Shorebirds staff is vital to powering the Shorebirds each and every season and making the magic of Perdue Stadium a reality for fans. The Shorebirds encourage all candidates to show up to the Shorebirds Job Fair on February 18 to be part of the best crew on the shore!

