Shorebirds & Preston Automotive Group Raise over $10,000 in Funds and Toys to Support the Fight against Cancer

SALISBURY, MD - On August 6, 2021, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group teamed up to host Flock for a Cure night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium to support and raise awareness for those affected by cancer. During the game, the Shorebirds wore special jerseys that allowed fans to place the names of loved ones affected by cancer on the jersey and place bids on these authentic, game-worn jerseys.

Through both fans purchasing a name space on the jersey and the Flock for a Cure jersey auction, the Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group were able to raise $8,366 for local charities and purchase over $1,000 in toys to donate to Brooke's Toy Closet!

"Our community is and always will be a top priority for the Shorebirds and we are thrilled to help out many organizations through the tremendous success of this jersey auction," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Initiatives like this are vital to powering our community and would not happen without the support of partners like Preston Automotive Group that allow us to positively impact Delmarva."

"The meaning behind Flock for Cure is near and dear to our hearts and we know that cancer has unfortunately impacted many other's lives as well," said President of the Preston Automotive Group, David Wilson Jr. "Community is one of our core values at the Preston Automotive Group and we are grateful to have had this opportunity to partner with the Shorebirds to give back to organizations that do so much for our local community members in need."

Over the last couple of seasons, the Shorebirds have partnered with Brooke's Toy Closet to collect toys for children who are hospitalized in the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Emergency Department. Through this year's Flock for a Cure Jersey Auction and fans' donations on Flock for a Cure Night presented by Preston Automotive Group, the Shorebirds were able to collect over $2,000 worth of toys to donate to Brooke's Toy Closet.

"Hospitals, for all the good they do, can be an unsettling place at times for kids," said Denise Billing, President, TidalHealth Foundation, "Donations like this from the Shorebirds help our healthcare team to be able to relieve some of that anxiety by providing that child a toy at a time they need a smile. We appreciate the Shorebirds doing something special for our youngest patients."

In addition, the Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group were able to raise an additional $1,000 to donate to Brooke's Toy Closet to purchase more toys in the future for other children who are admitted in the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Emergency Department.

The Flock for a Cure jersey auction also raised proceeds for two other charities helping further our local community and support the fight against cancer.

Through the auction, the Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group donated $3,683 to both the Brooke Mulford Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and Relay for Life, helping grow both of their initiatives in the fight against cancer.

"On behalf of the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life of Wicomico, I would like to thank the Delmarva Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group for their generous donation and support in the life saving work of the American Cancer Society," said Relay for Life of Wicomico Chair Ashley Clevenger. " We have all been touched by Cancer in very personal ways, and through events such as Relay For Life we are uniting with countless others to fight this vicious disease globally, as well as locally within our Community. Together we can imagine a world without Cancer, knowing all of our efforts ARE making a difference!"

In total, the Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group raised $8,366 for Brooke's Toy Closet, Brooke Mulford Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, and Relay for Life while also donating over $2,000 worth of toys to Brooke's Toy Closet at TidalHealth helping Flock for a Cure Night result in a terrific success.

