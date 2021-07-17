Shoemaker and Moran Dominate on Mound in 8-0 Blanking of Clippers

ST. PAUL, MN - One has 128 games of Major League experience and the other made his Triple-A debut. On Saturday night at CHS field in front of 7,814 Matt Shoemaker and Jovani Moran teamed up to shut down the Columbus Clippers in an 8-0 shutout, the third of the season for the Saints. The Saints win improved their record to 32-32.

Shoemaker walked the second batter of the game, but then picked off Nolan Jones at first before striking out Owen Miller to end the inning.

With two outs in the second Shoemaker walked Trenton Brooks and gave up a double to Oscar Gonzalez putting runners at second and third. Shoemaker would get Alex Call on a pop up to end the inning.

Mark Contreras, who leads all of Triple-A in home runs since June 22, continued his recent torrid pace with an opposite field home run in the bottom of the second, a solo shot to left-center, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Drew Stankiewicz led off with a single to left. Keon Broxton walked to put runners on first and second. With one out, Jake Cave made it 2-0 with an RBI single to left. With two outs Brent Rooker demolished a 433 foot three-run homer to left, his league leading 19th of the season, putting the Saints up 5-0.

In the fourth, Shoemaker ran into his biggest jam of the night, but a base running mistake helped him out. Wilson Ramos led off the inning with a single to center. Gabriel Arias then hit a comebacker, but Shoemaker's throw went into center field sending Ramos to third. Arias tried to take second, but Cave threw him out. After a walk to Brooks, Shoemaker got Gonzalez to pop out and Call to ground out to end the inning.

The bottom of the order got things started again in the fourth as Stankiewicz singled to left-center with one out. Broxton followed with a double that one-hopped off the right-center field wall putting runners at second and third. Jose Miranda then crushed a double to straightaway center scoring both runners and giving the Saints a 7-0 lead.

Shoemaker retired the side in order in the fifth, his last of the night, and went 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking four and striking out three.

Moran made his Triple-A debut and took over in the sixth. He retired the first six batters he faced before giving up a leadoff single in the eighth to Connor Marabell. He then walked the next hitter, Yu Chang, before striking out the next two hitters and then was removed. Kyle Barraclough came on and fanned Ramos to end the inning. Moran went 2.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out five.

Barraclough pitched a perfect 1.1 innings of relief to finish off the shutout.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP Andrew Albers (4-3, 4.47) to the mound against Clippers RHP Brad Peacock (0-1, 16.88). The game can be seen on 45TV and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

