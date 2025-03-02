Shlaine Overtime Winner Secures Weekend Sweep

Daniel Shlaine netted the overtime winner to cap a four-point effort and lead the Lincoln Stars past the Fargo Force, 6-5, on Saturday night at Scheels Arena.

Shlaine scored twice and added two assists to help Lincoln (36-12-1-0) earn its fifth straight win and 17th in the last 18 games. Shlaine scored 2:27 into overtime to give the Stars their second overtime win of the season.

Tanner Henricks recorded a goal and two assists while Hunter Anderson and Dashel Oliver scored a goal and added an assist apiece.

Shlaine gave Lincoln a four-point weekend on a wrist shot from just above the far circle after Matthew Maltais carried the puck up from center ice over the blue line and found Shlaine entering the zone. His second of the night gave the Stars their first overtime win since Sep. 28 vs. Green Bay. Shlaine's season-best point performance marked his 11th multi-point effort and second multi-goal game.

The Force tallied twice in the third to even up the game at the 14:15 mark but Bruno Idzan briefly put the Stars back in the lead two minutes later on a wrist shot from the left circle. Etienne Lessard cut to the middle of the ice and lost the puck after absorbing a big hit but Idzan used a stick lift to control the puck and spun into firing position to score his fourth goal in the last two days and 17th of the season.

Fargo (24-20-3-2) had one more comeback left as Merrill Steenari forced overtime at the 18:40 mark with his second goal of the period. The Force overcame four different Stars' leads before Shlaine secured the victory in overtime. Fargo outscored Lincoln, 3-1, in the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit after 40 minutes.

Anderson opened the scoring by redirecting Ethan Weber's shot from the right point 5:08 into the game. Anderson got a stick in at the base of the right-wing circle in front of the net for his ninth goal and fifth with the Stars. Anderson has picked up at least one point in 13 of his 18 games with Lincoln and has 19 points (5+14) since being acquired Jan. 9.

The Force responded a goal by Jordan Ronn at the 13:11 mark but Oliver put Lincoln back in the lead with his seventh power-play goal, tied for the team lead. Oliver one-timed a pass from Daniel Shlaine between the two circles for his 20th goal at the 15:53 mark. The Stars are now 25-1 when Oliver records a point and 14-0 when he scores.

Fargo even the game up on its first power play of the game 2:37 into the second. However, the Stars had an answer in the form of a power-play goal of their own at the 7:39 mark. Shlaine sniped the puck top shelf far-post side from the right circle for his 18 goals and sixth power-play tally to make it 3-2, Stars.

Shlaine set up Lincoln's next goal, finding Henricks backdoor in a tremendous display of patience at the 17:44 mark of the frame to give the Stars a two-goal lead. Shlaine received the puck at the bottom of the left-wing circle off a goal-line feed from Anderson and spotted Henricks all alone at the near-post. Henricks has 17 points over his last 16 games with two goals and 15 assists in that time.

Lincoln's next home games are Mar. 6 vs. Sioux City and Mar. 8 vs. Waterloo. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com.

