Shirley Deals Barnstormers To Win

Shirley was serious. Seriously good.

Tommy Shirley tossed seven strong innings on Saturday night, pitching the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 9-4 victory over the Charleston Charlies (West Virginia Power) in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

In his longest outing of the season, the left-hander allowed six hits and four runs. He walked only one and struck out two while also hitting two batters.

Charleston reached Shirley (3-2) for a pair of two-out runs on consecutive RBI doubles by Edwin Espinal and Rymer Liriano in the first inning. Their other two tallies came in the fifth, again with two outs. Alberto Callaspo knocked a liner into the right field corner for a double. A subsequent bobble by Devon Torrence allowed Connor Myers to scoot home with a run. Jimmy Paredes followed with a single up the middle to plate the second run of the inning.

Between those Charleston successes, the Barnstormers scored seven unanswered runs. In the second, Kelly Dugan led off with a single to left center, and LeDarious Clark beat out a roller up the third base line. Alexis Candelario (2-3, 2-7) retired the next two hitters before Jake Hoover dropped a short single into center, scoring Dugan. With a momentary bobble by Myers, Clark tried to score as well but was thrown out at the plate.

Lancaster piled five runs on Candelario in the third. The Charleston right-hander walked Caleb Gindl and Blake Allemand in succession. Alejandro De Aza singled to right to load the bases. Dugan followed suit, driving in two, and took second on a wide throw by Liriano. LeDarious Clark lined a single into left to plate two more, and Anthony Peroni chased Candelario with a long double to left.

Allemand drove in Cleuluis Rondon with a sac fly in the fourth for a 7-2 lead.

Charleston's last gasp came in the top of the seventh. Shirley's only walk came to Francisco Arcia to open the tinning. He moved to second on a one-out base hit by Teodoro Martinez. Both runners advanced on Callaspo's grounder to first. Paredes ripped a liner that appeared destined for the left field corner, but Hoover made a leaping, wheeling backhanded catch saving the two runs.

Gabriel Moya and Scott Shuman retired the final six. Lancaster closed the scoring on a homer by Gindl and RBI double by Dugan in the eighth.

Lancaster will send right-hander Cameron Gann to the mound for his first Atlantic League start on Sunday afternoon against right-hander Max Povse, who is also shifting from the bullpen. It will be a Sunday Family Day at the ballpark. Fans may tune in to the YouTube Channel, beginning at 12:55.

NOTES: Dugan went 3-for-5, stretching his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest on the team this season...He has knocked in 39 runs in 30 games...Gindl's homer was his first since August 13 and 23rd of the season...Shirley was the first Lancaster starter since August 13 to work into the seventh inning...Moya ran his streak of consecutive batters retired to 16....Lancaster clinched the season series with the seventh win.

