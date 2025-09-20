Shinomi Nets Her First NWSL Goal in Dramatic Fashion#nwsl
Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Houston Dash Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Shutout Victory on Noche Latina - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Shutout Victory on Noche Latina - Houston Dash
- Chicago Stars FC's Seven-Match Undefeated Streak Ends with 1-0 Loss to Houston Dash - Chicago Stars FC
- Orlando Pride Falls, 1-0, to North Carolina Courage - Orlando Pride
- Shinomi Koyama's Late Goal Earns All Three Points In Orlando - North Carolina Courage
- Reign FC Faces the Kansas City Current on Saturday Afternoon at CPKC Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Kansas City Current Rematches Seattle Reign FC at CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Ryanne Brown Signs One-Year Contract Extension, Returns to Active Roster off Season-Ending Injury List - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Midfielder Taryn Torres out for Remainder of Season - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Forward Khyah Harper Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host North Carolina Courage on 90's Night - Orlando Pride
- Spirit Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine with 2-2 Draw against Angel City - Washington Spirit
- Angel City Football Club Draws Washington Spirit at Home 2-2 - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Shinomi Koyama's Late Goal Earns All Three Points In Orlando
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Orlando Pride
- Pair of Early Goals Stake Courage to 2-1 Victory over Angel City
- Manaka, Pinto net first-half goals in crucial win
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Angel City FC