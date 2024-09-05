Shining to Close the Summer!: USL Championship Player of the Month, August: Nominees

USL Championship Player of the Month, August: Nominees







The USL Championship announced on Thursday the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month award Presented by Konami eFootball for August, honoring four of the top performers throughout the third month of the 2024 season as they take their place on the ballot.



