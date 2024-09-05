Shining to Close the Summer!: USL Championship Player of the Month, August: Nominees
September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced on Thursday the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month award Presented by Konami eFootball for August, honoring four of the top performers throughout the third month of the 2024 season as they take their place on the ballot.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 5, 2024
- MBFC Reunites with Forward Christian Volesky - Monterey Bay FC
- Six San Antonio FC Players Receive International Call-Ups - San Antonio FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at New Mexico United - Miami FC
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: September 7, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Head Back on the Road to Take on Phoenix Rising FC on ESPN2 - FC Tulsa
- Oakland Roots SC Signs Former Cruz Azul Star Midfielder Rafael Baca - Oakland Roots
- Hounds Add MLS Forward on Loan Deal - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Santa Fe-Native Derek Lozano - New Mexico United
- Martinez Earns International Call-Up with Honduras - Indy Eleven
- FC Tulsa Adds 2024 MLS First-Round Pick on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Tulsa
- Week 27 Preview: NCFC Hosts Oakland Roots SC - North Carolina FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.