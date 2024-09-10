Shinin': Yosuke Hanya of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Is USL Championship Player of the Week

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 27 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC midfielder Yosuke Hanya voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after contributing to three of his side's goals in a 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night at Weidner Field.

