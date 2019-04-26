Shew Tosses 6.0 Shutout Innings in Cardinals Win over Sod Poodles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Anthony Shew tossed 6.0 shutout innings Thursday night at Hammons Field, setting up the Springfield Cardinals (7-14) with their first shutout win of the season in an 8-0 final in the series finale against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (9-12).

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Anthony Shew (1-2)

L: RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (1-2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Springfield chased Ramirez after just 0.2 innings pitched, scoring four quick runs off the Sod Poodles starter. The first crossed on an Elehuris Montero bases-loaded walk, and then a bases-clearing double by Jose Godoy gave Shew and the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

- Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill hit his first home run as a Springfield Cardinal in the fifth inning, pushing the Cardinals lead to 5-0.

NOTABLES:

- Despite already posting three starts with one earned run allowed, Shew put on his best performance of 2019 on Thursday, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out a season-high seven over his 6.0 shutout innings. The start dropped his ERA to 1.93, and tonight marked his fifth consecutive start walking two batters or less.

- Chris Chinea tripled for the first time since July 16, 2015 with Johnson City (Rookie). His three-bagger scored Irving Lopez and gave the Cardinals a 6-0 lead in the seventh.

- Conner Capel hit his second home run of the season and first since April 14 vs. Northwest Arkansas with a two-run blast in the seventh that cemented the 8-0 final.

- Cardinals relievers RHP Roel Ramirez (2.0 IP) and RHP Kodi Whitley (1.0 IP) tossed 3.0 shutout innings to close out the game.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

- Jump, jive, wail onto the Hammons Field outfield tomorrow for the first Fans-On-Field fireworks show of the season--themed to 90s Swing Dance Party music. If you have Lou Bega on your playlist and a pair of Airwalks in your nostalgia, this is your night.

Plus, the Cardinals will wear specialty "fauxback" jerseys to celebrate Springfield's baseball history! Fans in attendance can bid on the player-worn jerseys during the game with all proceeds benefiting Isabel's House.

Gates open Friday at 6:10pm for Game 1 of Cardinals vs. Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch is set for 7:10pm.

