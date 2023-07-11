Sheehy Signs On

July 11, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announced the signing of defenseman Alex Sheehy for the 2023-24 season. Sheehy is the first new player signing for the Havoc this off-season.

Sheehy comes to Huntsville after a four-year career at the University of New England. He was a captain for the Nor'easters in his senior season and was named to the All-NEHC Second Team in 2022. Sheehy also represented Team USA at the 2022 World University Games.

In 68 career games at UNE, Sheehy totaled 6 goals, 29 assists, and 60 penalty minutes. He was a standout defenseman who was also capable of contributing offensively.

"We are excited to add Alex to our team," said head coach, Stuart Stefan, "He is a great two-way defenseman who is an elite skater and can contribute at both ends of the ice. Alex's high compete level and character will make him a great fit here in Huntsville".

He will join a defense that already features Dom Procopio and Mason Palmer.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2023

Sheehy Signs On - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.