Sheaffer Hits Walk-Off HR; Travs Win 1-0

North Little Rock, AR - David Sheaffer hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning to send the Arkansas Travelers to a 1-0 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge in front of 5,006 at Dickey-Stephens Park on Saturday night. The game-winning blast came on a 2-2 pitch off Wichita reliever Hector Lujan. Three Travelers pitchers combined on five hit shutout. Starter George Kirby went six innings and struck out seven. Michael Stryffeler struck out five in two perfect innings before Devin Sweet threw a scoreless ninth with two punchouts and then got the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth but failed to score. It was the second time in the game they left the bases full.

* Sheaffer's blast carried 375 feet to straight away left field and came off the bat at 100 miles per hour.

Notable Travs Performances

* C David Sheaffer: 1-4, run, HR, RBI

* RHP George Kirby: 6 IP, 4 H, 7 K

News and Notes

* It was the 11th shutout of the season for the Travs pitching staff and second this week.

* It was the second walk-off home run of the season for Arkansas.

Up Next

The Travs go for a series win on Sunday afternoon with right-hander Levi Stoudt (1-2, 2.55) on the mound against righty Jordan Balazovic (4-3, 3.64). It is Military Appreciation Day, Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is at 2:10. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

